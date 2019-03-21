Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Sold by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bunge by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bunge by 7,122.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,723 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bunge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

BG opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $76.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/bunge-ltd-bg-shares-sold-by-bluefin-trading-llc.html.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.