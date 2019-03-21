Bunge (BG) and New Global Energy (NGEY) Head to Head Analysis

Bunge (NYSE:BG) and New Global Energy (OTCMKTS:NGEY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bunge and New Global Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge 0.58% 6.79% 1.91% New Global Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bunge and New Global Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge 0 2 3 0 2.60 New Global Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bunge currently has a consensus target price of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Bunge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bunge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bunge pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. New Global Energy does not pay a dividend. Bunge pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bunge has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bunge and New Global Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge $45.74 billion 0.16 $267.00 million $2.72 18.90 New Global Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bunge has higher revenue and earnings than New Global Energy.

Summary

Bunge beats New Global Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and others for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; and milled rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers; and SSP, ammonia, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

New Global Energy Company Profile

New Global Energy, Inc. operates as an agriculture and aquaculture company in the United States. It focuses on aquaculture activities comprising processing of farming aquatic organisms, such as fish, crustaceans, mollusks, aquatic plants, and shrimp; and farming activities. It also develops Moringa, a feed for fish. In addition, New Global Energy, Inc. intends to use non centralized solar panels to produce power to feed into the grid serving local power needs. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

