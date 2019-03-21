BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

ETSY stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Etsy has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $180,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,124,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,239.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,050 shares of company stock worth $8,761,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,005,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 763,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,924,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

