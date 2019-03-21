BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

HSY opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.14. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,545 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

