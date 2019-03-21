Bruker Co. (BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 439,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,293. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. Bruker has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

