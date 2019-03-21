Bruce Downey Sells 13,000 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Director Bruce Downey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $188,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,305.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,300. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.24.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
MNTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.
About Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
