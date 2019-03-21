Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.
NYSEARCA VB opened at $152.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03.
