Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 5,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,415,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,370,592 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.80 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

