Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $223,000 Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $987.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.10, for a total transaction of $100,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,387,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.82, for a total value of $204,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,481,996 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,231.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

