Brokers Set Expectations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,360. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 149,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.