Brokers Offer Predictions for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2019 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of MMP opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. United Income Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,535.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $127,012.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,254.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.