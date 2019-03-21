Brokers Offer Predictions for AAR Corp.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAR in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.70 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.02. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,822 shares in the company, valued at $23,728,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AAR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AAR by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 161,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

