Brokerages Set United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Price Target at $38.00

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

In related news, Director P Clinton Winter bought 1,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $561,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,488,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,737,000 after buying an additional 448,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,365,000 after buying an additional 285,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,365,000 after buying an additional 285,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,386,000 after buying an additional 403,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3,011.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

