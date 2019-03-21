Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (STL) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 35,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,414. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $198,972.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after buying an additional 242,736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,758 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

