Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Price Target at $50.29

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$37.40 and a twelve month high of C$48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$432.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.71000014438788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.