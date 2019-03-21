Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) PT at $142.14

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $2,655,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,063. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 31,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.96. 3,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $633.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.60 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.