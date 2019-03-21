Brokerages Set Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,622,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,128,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,878 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,842,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYE stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.72. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.05%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

