Brokerages Set Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) PT at $57.67

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.
In related news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $829,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LSXMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 304,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,036. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.21.
About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.