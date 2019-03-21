Brokerages Set Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) PT at $57.67

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $829,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 304,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,036. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.21.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

