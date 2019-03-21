Brokerages Set Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Price Target at $27.25

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.53 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 142.82%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,252.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

