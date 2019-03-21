Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Price Target at $33.68

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 20,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $588,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,290,000 after buying an additional 187,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,290,000 after purchasing an additional 187,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 142.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 591,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 554,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,168. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

