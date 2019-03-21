Brokerages Expect Synthetic Biologics, Inc (SYN) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NASDAQ:SYN) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synthetic Biologics’ earnings. Synthetic Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synthetic Biologics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synthetic Biologics.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of SYN opened at $0.74 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

