Brokerages Expect Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to post $398.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $389.88 million. Corelogic posted sales of $444.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $403.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,392.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 3,242.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,078,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,258 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

