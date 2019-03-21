Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.29% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 4,189,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $148,007,969.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 7,427.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,764,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 1,304,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.95.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

