Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.27 Million

Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $143.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $144.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $195.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $676.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.30 million to $779.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $739.77 million, with estimates ranging from $720.70 million to $758.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.