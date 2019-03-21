Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 9,330 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $46,743.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 16,531 shares of company stock worth $96,743 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTK opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.41, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

