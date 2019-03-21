Brokerages Anticipate Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Kinross Gold reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

KGC stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.61. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

