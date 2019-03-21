Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $337.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $341.03 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $301.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $67.00 target price on Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.00. 304,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,141. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $6,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,395,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,481 shares of company stock worth $44,533,669. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

