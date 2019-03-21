Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CorePoint Lodging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.
NYSE CPLG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,867. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
