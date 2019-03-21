Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

