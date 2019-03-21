Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 809.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 665,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 153.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $154,590.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

