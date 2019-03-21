Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Progressive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Progressive by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,463,000 after buying an additional 850,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Progressive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,225,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Progressive by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,168,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,207,000 after buying an additional 1,130,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $72.01 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/brinker-capital-inc-has-1-37-million-position-in-progressive-corp-pgr.html.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.