Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,297,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,638 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 7,876.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,701,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,043,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,337 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In other news, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $911,801.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,103.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,684,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

