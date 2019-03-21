Brian Halligan Sells 25,000 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $4,218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,169,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HUBS traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.22. The stock had a trading volume of 670,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,182. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $52,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/brian-halligan-sells-25000-shares-of-hubspot-inc-hubs-stock.html.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.