Breakout (BRK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $265.00

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Breakout has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Breakout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $563,198.00 and $265.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Breakout

Breakout (BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com . The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Breakout

Breakout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

