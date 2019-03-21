Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 125,996 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,996 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Trinity Industries worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TRN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

