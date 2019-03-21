Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 81.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 241.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,444,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Associated Banc from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,894 shares of company stock worth $1,284,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

