Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $8.11 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 201,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 521,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 883,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,328,136.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

