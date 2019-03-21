Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,275,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after purchasing an additional 671,770 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth approximately $20,149,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 954,293.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 543,947 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,195,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Triton International Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Triton International had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Triton International Ltd (TRTN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-increases-position-in-triton-international-ltd-trtn.html.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.