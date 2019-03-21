Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,018 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director P Clinton Winter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,261,376.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $561,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.53 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

