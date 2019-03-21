Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other news, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $496,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,850. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

