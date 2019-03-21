Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 254,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 157,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,625 shares of company stock worth $5,106,885. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

