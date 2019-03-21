Bokf Na Sells 989 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $3,343,685.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

