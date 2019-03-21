Bokf Na Increases Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Diageo were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $164.55.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

