Bokf Na Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,232,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,513.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 948,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 938,726 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

