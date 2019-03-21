Boeing Co (BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $371.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $459.00 price objective (up previously from $435.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.57. 224,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 222,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

