Bodycote’s (BOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 937.27 ($12.25).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 871 ($11.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.