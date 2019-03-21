Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 372,452 Dell Inc. (DELL)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 372,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,201,000. Dell accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dell in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cross Research began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

