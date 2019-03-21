Bluefin Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 19,372 Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 0.75. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

