Blue Star Gold (BAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Lupin Gold Mine.

