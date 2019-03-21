Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.
BMY opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 257 ($3.36).
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.