Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

BMY opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

